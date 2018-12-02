DownloadDownload

02/12/2018: Australia's biggest banks face landmark inquiry

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Australia’s biggest banks, among the world’s most profitable, are being accused of exploiting customers and corporate fraud. We’ll explain what a landmark inquiry is looking into. Then, the latest developments after a World War II-era bomb discovered in the River Thames brought London’s City Airport – frequented by European business travelers – to a standstill this morning. Afterward, how migration and the rise of the far right have become big issues for Italians heading to the polls for national elections next month.  

