02/27/2018: The California city that's going to give away free money

(Markets Edition) Jay Powell is set to deliver his first report on the economy to Congress. We'll discuss some of his planned remarks, which include comments on a strong economy and the state of inflation. Afterwards, we'll talk about news that Comcast has made a $31 billion bid to buy Sky broadcasting group, and then look at how Stockton, California, is experimenting with Universal Basic Income by giving several dozen families $500 — no strings attached.