02/16/2018: China's backing away from America's debt

(Markets Edition) Foreign countries hold about $6 trillion of the $20 trillion worth of Treasury bills, notes and bonds that the U.S. government has issued. China is one of them, but it turns out that U.S. debt is becoming less attractive to China and other countries. We'll talk to Chris Low — chief economist at FTN Financial — about why they're starting to back off. Plus: We dive into the music rights of pop songs used at the Winter Olympics.