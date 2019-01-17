Machine-learning the wrong things

January 17, 2019

The government shutdown triggers a dearth of data. Congress aims to ban the sale of components to Chinese tech firms Huawei and ZTE amid spying concerns, and the move could hurt Americans' buying power. Netflix has maintained its streaming supremacy, but competitors are trying to dethrone it. We take a brief look at the legacy of late investment giant Jack Bogle. Plus, what happens when AI technology teaches machines to learn our biases?