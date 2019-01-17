By Hannah Harris Green
January 17, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Recruiting companies are removing race and gender from résumés to eliminate bias.
Artificial Intelligence matching systems are more and more present in our lives — determining everything from who we see in dating apps to movie recommendations. But when machines learn from humans, they can also learn human biases—including race and gender biases. And that’s a big problem when companies use AI matching to try to decide who to hire, for example. Some recruiting companies are trying to remove categories like race and gender from resumes in order to eliminate bias, but is it enough?

