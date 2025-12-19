Bytes: Week in Review - Micron's big earnings, Oracle's data center woes and "slop" is Merriam-Webster's word of the year

Building artificial intelligence tools requires a lot of graphic processing units, and those GPUs need huge amounts of ultra-fast memory to feed them data. Micron Technology is one of a handful of memory chip makers that have been selling a whole lot of memory, thanks to the AI boom.

Plus, cloud company Oracle's data center debt is coming under scrutiny. And Merriam-Webster names the word of the year for 2025: slop.

But first, back to Micron, which for decades has been selling memory chips for all kinds of consumer electronics and recently shifted focus toward the AI market. It's a strategy that seems to be paying off, according to its latest earnings report this week.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, to learn more about this week’s Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

