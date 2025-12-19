Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Dec 19, 2025

The 2025 consumer sentiment rollercoaster

It’s ending the year at a low. Plus: Kansas City World Cup prep, a macroeconomic theory course utilizing AI, and a wrap up of the week’s economic headlines.

Download
The 2025 consumer sentiment rollercoaster
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team