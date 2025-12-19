The 2025 consumer sentiment rollercoaster

It’s ending the year at a low. Plus: Kansas City World Cup prep, a macroeconomic theory course utilizing AI, and a wrap up of the week’s economic headlines.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, and Amra Omeokwe at Bloomberg about inflation data and the future of the job market.
Consumers started 2025 feeling optimistic, but have ended on a low note.
Kansas City expects 650,000 fans to attend World Cup games next June and July. Many of them will seek short-term rentals, which could temporarily affect the region’s housing market.