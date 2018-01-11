DownloadDownload

01/11/2018: How federal policy from the '30s continues to harm Philadelphia

(U.S. Edition) Coca-Cola has announced its South African divisions will stop working with McKinsey, the world's biggest consulting company. We'll look at the reason behind the soda giant's decision, which has to do with the company's entanglement in a big corruption scandal in South Africa. Afterwards, we'll talk to Ariella Cohen — editor in chief of the online publication Next City — about the lingering effects of redlining on Philadelphia. Back in the 1930s, the federal government began encouraging mortgage lenders to withhold credit from areas where people of color or immigrant communities lived.

