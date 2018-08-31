DownloadDownload

Your morning cup of joe could now come from Coca-Cola

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Got your morning coffee? Now, so does Coca-Cola – it’s buying coffee chain Costa for just more than $5 billion. Then, the Argentine peso has seen a sharp drop against the U.S. dollar so far this year as it suffers from another financial crisis. We’ll explore what’s happening and how the president is trying to fix it. Afterwards, a checkbook-printing company was in the news this week because of a labor strike … which got us thinking: How many people still use checks anyway? Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Ladder (ladderlife.com). (08/31/2018)

