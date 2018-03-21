03/21/2018: Can tax incentives draw investors to low-income areas?

(U.S. Edition) Facebook has launched an internal investigation into what it sees as the misuse of its data by the U.K.-based firm Cambridge Analytica, which the Federal Trade Commission is also looking into. And this isn't the social media giant's first run in with the FTC. On today's show, we'll look at their complicated past. Afterwards, we'll explore how "opportunity zones" are trying to draw private investment by providing tax incentives, and then talk about the advantages of buying electric cars in Norway.