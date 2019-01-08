Examining the staying power of flu season

January 08, 2019

It looks like tax refunds will still be coming, no matter how long the partial government shutdown drags on. Why the change, after tax refunds were declared a non-essential government activity? Then we turn to the upcoming flu season. The last one led to roughly 80,000 people dying prematurely from the flu and complications tied to it. It was the highest total in 40 years. So, why does the flu still do so much damage? Also, we check in on Liverpool, England, where Beatlemania remains as strong as ever. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, U.S. Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.