02/12/2018: Will the real Jerome Powell please stand up?

(U.S. Edition) Now that Congress has struck a budget deal and passed a tax bill, President Trump is moving on to infrastructure. We'll look at where the White House plans to get the money for its projects and why it'll be tough. Afterwards, we'll discuss the billions that this flu season could cost in lost productivity, and then talk to five people named Jerome Powell about their thoughts on the economy.