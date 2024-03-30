Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

A steel industry tug of war
Mar 29, 2024
Episode 1129

A steel industry tug of war

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The car industry is watching.

Carmakers are keeping a close eye on the steel industry. A bidding war over U.S. Steel, an iconic American manufacturer, is brewing, and car companies are concerned about antitrust issues and what that could mean for the auto business. We’ll get into it and explain our new theory about why the economy feels so precarious at the moment. Plus, we’ll weigh in on side hustles, raising the retirement age and Beyonce’s rendition of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” in a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

