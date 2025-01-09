Shelf LifeAdventures in HousingTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
📆 Investor Exclusive Event: What's the deal with the national debt? Details

During a successful holiday season, this bakery’s orders “exploded”

Andie Corban Jan 9, 2025
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Magalde said it was "night and day" working out of a commercial kitchen for the busy holiday season. Armend Nimani/Getty Images

During a successful holiday season, this bakery’s orders “exploded”

Andie Corban Jan 9, 2025
Heard on:
Magalde said it was "night and day" working out of a commercial kitchen for the busy holiday season. Armend Nimani/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

One night’s worth of dirty dishes after making baklava for the holidays. (Courtesy Magalde)

Rita Magalde moved her bakery, Sheer Ambrosia, out of her home into a commercial kitchen about a year ago, meaning she’s now completed her first holiday busy season there.

“It started off a little slow at the beginning of November, so I thought oh my gosh what am I gonna do?” she said. “And then right after Thanksgiving things just kinda exploded.”

She worked long nights fulfilling orders and said she appreciated the divide between home and work.

“It was always a little awkward having strangers show up at my house,” she said. “It was so nice for them to walk into this cute bakery and it just kind of set the mood for the pickup.”

January is typically Sheer Ambrosia’s slowest month, but this year Magalde has made herself a schedule to meet with hotels and business owners to hopefully lead Sheer Ambrosia to growth in 2025.

A woman in a blue santa hat takes a selfie with dozens of baclava laid out on commercial kitchen counters.
Magalde with some of her baklava. (Courtesy Magalde)

To hear the rest of Magalde’s story, use the audio player above.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:36 AM PST
7:38
3:05 AM PST
12:05
Jan 8, 2025
27:44
Jan 7, 2025
31:25
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
California grapples with the cost of a year-round fire season
California grapples with the cost of a year-round fire season
President Jimmy Carter's economic plea to the American people
President Jimmy Carter's economic plea to the American people
Cities can't be made fireproof, but they can be made fire-resilient
Cities can't be made fireproof, but they can be made fire-resilient
As Supreme Court ponders fate of TikTok, ByteDance has a backup plan
As Supreme Court ponders fate of TikTok, ByteDance has a backup plan