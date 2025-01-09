During a successful holiday season, this bakery’s orders “exploded”
Rita Magalde moved her bakery, Sheer Ambrosia, out of her home into a commercial kitchen about a year ago, meaning she’s now completed her first holiday busy season there.
“It started off a little slow at the beginning of November, so I thought oh my gosh what am I gonna do?” she said. “And then right after Thanksgiving things just kinda exploded.”
She worked long nights fulfilling orders and said she appreciated the divide between home and work.
“It was always a little awkward having strangers show up at my house,” she said. “It was so nice for them to walk into this cute bakery and it just kind of set the mood for the pickup.”
January is typically Sheer Ambrosia’s slowest month, but this year Magalde has made herself a schedule to meet with hotels and business owners to hopefully lead Sheer Ambrosia to growth in 2025.
To hear the rest of Magalde’s story, use the audio player above.
