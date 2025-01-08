From Jan. 8 onward, Americans heading to the United Kingdom will need an extra document before boarding, and it comes with a fee. It’s called an Electronic Travel Authorization, or ETA.

To explain, from London, is the BBC’s Leanna Byrne. She spoke with fellow “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

David Brancaccio: Leanna, what’s this ETA now?

Leanna Byrne: An ETA is basically a digital permission to travel to the U.K. It’s not a visa, but Americans who used to show up with just a passport will now have to apply in advance, and pay $12.50, and provide some personal details like a passport photo and a selfie. It’s valid for two years or until your passport expires — whichever comes first — and each visit can last up to six months.

Brancaccio: So what’s going on here? Is this a money-raising exercise, or are we Americans just more worthy of suspicion?

Byrne: You might think it’s about money, but the U.K. government insists it’s about modernizing and securing their border system, making it fully digital so they know who’s coming in before they arrive. It’s actually very similar to the U.S. ESTA [Electronic System for Travel Authorization], which has been around since 2009.

However, there’s no denying the financial side: They estimate around 30 million people will need an ETA each year, which could bring in $375 million annually. Officials say that money supports a “sustainable immigration system,” but they stress the main goal is to streamline border control and enhance security. Lisa Minot, travel editor at The Sun, has to say about it:

Lisa Minot: This is something that we’re seeing across the globe at the moment, in terms of people wanting to know exactly who’s coming into the country, how long they’ve been there for, whether or not perhaps they’ve overstayed a visa in the past before — so we are not the only one. The European Union will introducing their one this year, as well.

Brancaccio: So if I want to fly to Britain and don’t want to get stuck at the U.S. airport, how do I get an ETA?

Byrne: Basically, you go online or through the U.K. government’s app. You’ll need a passport, a payment method for the $12.50 fee and an email address. You also upload a photo of your passport and a clear selfie for verification. Approval usually takes under three days, although you’re technically allowed to travel if it’s still pending — just you might be refused entry if it doesn’t get approved in time. Also remember: Everyone needs their own ETA, including kids and seniors. And if you’re just changing planes in London on your way somewhere else, you still need an ETA.

Brancaccio: Oh, you still need one if you’re in transit. Now, the United Kingdom — England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland. But if you want to go to the European Union, a different region, they also have a visa plan supposedly being rolled out later this year?

Byrne: That’s right, David. The European Travel Information and Authorization System, a handful of a name, and I’ll have more on that for you closer to the time.