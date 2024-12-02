This customs broker is prepping for another round of Trump tariffs

In a pre-Thanksgiving post on Truth Social, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he’ll be revisiting one of his favorite trade policies: tariffs. And this time, starting on the first day of his second term, he said he will target imports from key U.S. trade partners Canada and Mexico, along with renewed tariffs on China.

“We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls and emails asking if we have any kind of information as to what the tariffs will be on on commodities,” said Gretchen Blough, a customs brokerage manager at Logistics Plus in Erie, Pennsylvania. “And, long story short, we don’t have any inside information. So we’re just kind of holding hands with our customers and letting them know the most likely targets, but not making any promises as to knowing what exactly will occur.”

