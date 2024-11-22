Alabama toy shop owners prepare for the holiday rush
Alabama toy shop owners prepare for the holiday rush
Sisters Stevi Bell and Amanda Calhoun knew they wanted to go into business together one day. So when Fantasy Island Toys went up for sale in 2021, they jumped at the opportunity to purchase it.
Bell and Calhoun knew the Fairhope, Alabama, business well.
“Amanda’s kids shopped here growing up, and in my quest to be the best aunt that I could be, I certainly shopped in this store for my nieces and nephews prior to us buying it,” Bell said. “It’s really an honor to be able to continue its legacy.”
Because of the later than average Thanksgiving, the holiday shopping season has been a little bit slower to start, Calhoun said, but the pair is optimistic.
“In the past two weeks, we have definitely picked up,” Calhoun said. “People are starting to think about Christmas and holiday shopping.” The fourth quarter is vital to the store’s bottom line.
To prepare for the holiday rush, Bell and Calhoun have hired on two seasonal workers in addition to their six other employees. Their staff includes retired teachers and a worker who holds a master’s degree in dyslexia education.
“So, I mean, like a really remarkable staff that will help talk about not just how fun the toy is, but the developmental benefits of each toy,” Bell said.
Bell and Calhoun feel that they balance each other out in the workplace and share the same vision for the company.
“It’s the best job that I’ve ever had, and I do say that, like, multiple times a day,” Bell said.
To hear the rest of Bell and Calhoun’s story, click the audio player above.
