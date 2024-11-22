“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Sisters Stevi Bell and Amanda Calhoun knew they wanted to go into business together one day. So when Fantasy Island Toys went up for sale in 2021, they jumped at the opportunity to purchase it.

Bell and Calhoun knew the Fairhope, Alabama, business well.

“Amanda’s kids shopped here growing up, and in my quest to be the best aunt that I could be, I certainly shopped in this store for my nieces and nephews prior to us buying it,” Bell said. “It’s really an honor to be able to continue its legacy.”

Because of the later than average Thanksgiving, the holiday shopping season has been a little bit slower to start, Calhoun said, but the pair is optimistic.

“In the past two weeks, we have definitely picked up,” Calhoun said. “People are starting to think about Christmas and holiday shopping.” The fourth quarter is vital to the store’s bottom line.

Amanda Calhoun, left, and Stevi Bell at a toy show. (Courtesy Bell)

To prepare for the holiday rush, Bell and Calhoun have hired on two seasonal workers in addition to their six other employees. Their staff includes retired teachers and a worker who holds a master’s degree in dyslexia education.

“So, I mean, like a really remarkable staff that will help talk about not just how fun the toy is, but the developmental benefits of each toy,” Bell said.

Bell and Calhoun feel that they balance each other out in the workplace and share the same vision for the company.

“It’s the best job that I’ve ever had, and I do say that, like, multiple times a day,” Bell said.

To hear the rest of Bell and Calhoun’s story, click the audio player above.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.” Email Address

First Name

Last Name

Zip / Postal Code

Phone

Message

Newsletter Subscription

Sign Me Up



reCAPTCHA helps prevent automated form spam.

The submit button will be disabled until you complete the CAPTCHA.