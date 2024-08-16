“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Joanna Reese is the co-proprietor of Food for Thought in Norway, Maine, and the Maine Bookhouse in Oxford, Maine. She owns the bookstores with her father, Harry Reese.

Summer is the busy season for both shops. This year, Reese said, they’ve seen an increase in foot traffic as well as return customers. “We’re just always excited to meet new people from all over the world,” Reese said.

While a busy summer is great for business, it can be tough to manage the two stores with such a small workforce. “We would love to be able to increase our workforce, especially for the busy summer months,” said Reese. “But for right now, we’re sort of on a shoestring, like we always have been, as far as doing as much as we can ourselves to save on costs.”

Running a family business, while not always easy, is something Reese enjoys immensely. “I’ve always worked alongside my dad since I was a little kid,” said Reese. “So it’s sort of a natural for me.”

To hear the rest of Reese’s story, click the audio player above.

