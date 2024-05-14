Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
⏩ Donations to Marketplace are being MATCHED right now! ⏩ Double my gift

How can the WNBA maximize this moment?

Savannah Maher May 14, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Star players like Caitlin Clark don't hang around forever, so the WNBA is now tasked with getting new fans invested in teams, storylines and the league as a whole. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

How can the WNBA maximize this moment?

Savannah Maher May 14, 2024
Heard on:
Star players like Caitlin Clark don't hang around forever, so the WNBA is now tasked with getting new fans invested in teams, storylines and the league as a whole. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

As superstar rookies Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso bring a new wave of fans and media attention to the professional game, there’s no doubt women’s basketball is having a moment. But can it last?

Georgetown’s La Quita Frederick, who specializes in the business of sports, calls the WNBA a 25-year overnight success story.

“There was always awesome women’s basketball,” she said. “There was always competitive, outstanding players.”

What’s different about today’s rookies, said Frederick, is they were some of the first allowed to pursue endorsements in college and to benefit from the full branding power of the NCAA.

That’s how Caitlin Clark became a household name — but she can’t be the only one.

“It’s important that all of your players that have star power have star presence. And you do that through your marketing,” Frederick said.

Individual players don’t hang around forever, so the WNBA is tasked with getting the Caitlin Clark bandwagon invested in teams, storylines and the league as a whole.

The most sustainable product the W can offer is a team rivalry, argues Kenneth Shropshire, professor emeritus at Wharton.

“Like we have in other sports, where you’re not necessarily waiting to see Caitlin Clark play Angel Reese,” he said.

Instead, you’re marking all the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky matchups on your calendar — long after Clark and Reese have retired.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:37 AM PDT
8:50
3:06 AM PDT
11:54
3:00 AM PDT
28:30
3:46 PM PDT
18:02
3:38 PM PDT
29:41
2:23 PM PDT
1:04
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Consumers don't expect their incomes to grow as fast as prices
Consumers don't expect their incomes to grow as fast as prices
Fast-food chains may need to offer more value meals to lure customers
Fast-food chains may need to offer more value meals to lure customers
UAW to be put to the test this week in Alabama Mercedes-Benz union vote
UAW to be put to the test this week in Alabama Mercedes-Benz union vote
The U.S. exports more petroleum than it imports. So why are we importing at all?
The U.S. exports more petroleum than it imports. So why are we importing at all?