ChatGPT for Teens' safeguards don't work, risk assessment finds

OpenAI's new teen-appropriate version of ChatGPT may not be living up to its promises, according to an independent evaluation. The new mode is supposed to have stronger guardrails for sensitive topics, automatic parental alerts and a study tool that won't just give kids the answers to their homework.

But the nonprofit Common Sense Media evaluated the tool and found it poses "unacceptable risks." Tom Siegel leads the Youth Safety Institute at Common Sense and tested about 4,000 prompts using fake teen accounts. He spoke with Meghan McCarty Carino about his findings.

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“ChatGPT for Teens Poses Unacceptable Risk to Kids, Common Sense Media Finds” from Common Sense Media

An OpenAI spokesperson sent Marketplace a statement via email:

“We are deeply committed to teen safety and to developing safeguards and giving parents meaningful tools to guide their teens’ use of AI. We welcome rigorous independent evaluation, but we do not believe Common Sense Media’s testing accurately reflects how ChatGPT’s teen safeguards work in practice or expert perspectives on how AI can support teens. Our review of Common Sense Media’s methodology shows that the bulk of their testing may have begun and concluded before activation of parental controls was complete, making their findings inaccurate. If that was the case, the tests would not establish whether parental safety notifications work as designed.

We are committed to continuing to work with experts to ensure our products provide teens opportunities to learn and create and give parents confidence.”