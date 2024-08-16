Olympics 2024My EconomySwing County, Swing StateI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Electronics and appliance store sales rose in July

Stephanie Hughes Aug 16, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Consumers who purchased PCs at the height of the pandemic may find it's nearing the time to replace or upgrade their tech. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Electronics and appliance store sales rose in July

Stephanie Hughes Aug 16, 2024
Heard on:
Consumers who purchased PCs at the height of the pandemic may find it's nearing the time to replace or upgrade their tech. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Jessica Ramírez tries to make her tech last as long as possible. But recently, her computer, which was 5 years old, started acting up every time she’d go online.

“So it would become like a little psychedelic screen. And I was like, ‘This is no — no, no,'” she said. So Ramírez, who’s an analyst with Jane Hali & Associates, bought a new one.

Lots of people who got new gear during pandemic lockdowns are starting to need upgrades, she noted.

That may be part of why electronics and appliance store sales were a standout category from this week’s retail sales figures for July. Sales in that category were up 1.6% from the month before and up 5.2% from the same time last year; this comes after a period of relative coolness for the sector.

We’re seeing more AI PCs for sale now that are tailor-made to handle artificial intelligence tasks. And consumers want that, Ramírez said.

“Rather than being scared of it or, you know, ‘What’s it gonna do?’, people are starting to incorporate it in their everyday lives,” she said.

Also, retailers are competing by offering big promotions. Jeremy Lambert with Alix Partners said he saw one retailer offer a discount on appliances of up to $850.

“That’s a big number to sort of lead with,” he said.

One thing that’ll help sustain this sales growth is a drop in interest rates, he added. It’ll make all those super-smart laptops cheaper to finance.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:00 AM PDT
8:41
3:04 AM PDT
15:14
3:00 AM PDT
16:02
4:28 PM PDT
12:12
4:14 PM PDT
26:47
Aug 15, 2024
2:37
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Will the Justice Department break up Google?
Will the Justice Department break up Google?
Will U.S. consumers keep the economy going?
Will U.S. consumers keep the economy going?
Realtors settlement may lead to more agents serving buyer and seller
Realtors settlement may lead to more agents serving buyer and seller
Housing a big driver of inflation in the July CPI, but there's a lag
Housing a big driver of inflation in the July CPI, but there's a lag