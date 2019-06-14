Retail spending rose in May. Here’s what folks are buying.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The Commerce Department Friday reported that retail sales rose 0.5% in May. Commerce also revised April sales upward.
Discretionary spending
Many of the gains were posted in discretionary categories — products like electronics and sporting goods.
Outside a Midtown Manhattan sporting goods store, Benjamin Goldberg’s got a brand new gym bag. He bought a black, drawstring backpack with a water bottle holster Friday.
“The one I had was ripping, so it was a necessity,” he said.
Goldberg said he and his friends have been feeling more comfortable buying fun stuff.
“We’re all getting older. We’re all making a little bit more money in the past few years,” he said.
The Commerce Department said people last month spent more on appliances, musical instruments, even books.
Michael Fusco-Straub, owner of Books are Magic of Brooklyn, says consumers seem more inclined to stop by his store.
“That must be reflective on the bigger picture, which is that people are doing alright,” he said.
Indeed, consumer balance sheets are in decent shape, according to Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist at the National Retail Federation. He was hitting up Father’s Day sales with his family Friday.
“Generally, at the national level, it (consumer spending) really gives us a stronger belief that the economy’s moving forward,” he said.
Tariff cloud on the horizon?
The Trump administration is considering a 25% tariff on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese products, and the President has said he could still levy new taxes on Mexican goods.
Liz Ann Sonders, senior vice president and chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, says retailers will have more decisions to make if new tariffs land.
“Do companies eat it in their profit margins, or do they start passing on the higher costs to consumers?” she said.
If retailers were to do that latter, she said, consumers might starting feeling less confident buying more electronics, books and gym bags.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Donate today to ensure a bright future for Marketplace – and get our limited edition sunglasses!