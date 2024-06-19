Jobs IRLDecoding Democracy"Crip Camp"I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Economic Pulse

How a queer, AAPI-run tattoo collective is trying to change the game

Natalie White and Erika Soderstrom Jun 19, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From left, Citrus Son, Melanie Lee and Gabrielle Widjaja of Long Time Tattoo in New York. Natalie White
Economic Pulse

How a queer, AAPI-run tattoo collective is trying to change the game

Natalie White and Erika Soderstrom Jun 19, 2024
Heard on:
From left, Citrus Son, Melanie Lee and Gabrielle Widjaja of Long Time Tattoo in New York. Natalie White
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

The tattoo industry has long been a male-dominated space with a troubling problem. Stories of hostile work environments, power imbalances and misconduct have revealed a highly toxic culture.

On social media, many have argued that the recent alleged dip in traffic to traditional tattoo parlors is likely a direct result of long-standing bad business practices and behavior. But there’s a movement to change that. 

Long Time Tattoo is a queer and Asian American Pacific Islander-run tattoo collective that’s reimagining how things are run and done. Located in an industrial warehouse a few blocks off the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, the studio is one of a growing number of businesses creating inclusive spaces to get inked.

For tattoo artist Melanie Lee, the experience of giving and getting a tattoo involves more than just the process itself.

“It’s also intimate for me as well to be so close to another person,” Lee said. “Personally, I’m not even a hugger. But sometimes I’m just in there, like, my elbow is on your boob for six hours. You know, there’s a lot of mutual trust. It goes both ways.” 

An illustration of someone swimming underwater.
A tattoo illustration by Long Time Tattoo co-founder Citrus Son.(Courtesy Son)
A small, intimate tattoo shop with three windows and lots of plants.
The Long Time Tattoo studio space. (Courtesy Citrus Son)

“When we get asked to tattoo at a party or something for either a brand or another group,” co-founder Citrus Son said, “I try really hard to make sure that everybody within Long Time Tattoo is also getting a piece of the pie.” 

As the tattoo landscape evolves, the old norms may not suffice. Long Time Tattoo envisions a new way of operating that could rewrite the rules for how to thrive in the industry.

To hear more about how Long Time Tattoo is reimagining the tattoo shop experience, click the audio player above.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Economic Pulse
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:38 AM PDT
7:19
3:01 AM PDT
8:19
3:00 AM PDT
48:49
Jun 18, 2024
27:41
Jun 18, 2024
1:05
Jun 7, 2024
2:00
May 28, 2024
28:14
A drop in bond yields could signal a long-awaited break for would-be homebuyers
A drop in bond yields could signal a long-awaited break for would-be homebuyers
The Treasury Department and IRS announce new plan to close tax loophole
The Treasury Department and IRS announce new plan to close tax loophole
From "gay neighborhoods" to "gay regions," how LGBTQ community spaces are changing
From "gay neighborhoods" to "gay regions," how LGBTQ community spaces are changing
Heat waves are a drain on the economy. And they're getting worse.
A Warmer World
Heat waves are a drain on the economy. And they're getting worse.