The tattoo industry has long been a male-dominated space with a troubling problem. Stories of hostile work environments, power imbalances and misconduct have revealed a highly toxic culture.

On social media, many have argued that the recent alleged dip in traffic to traditional tattoo parlors is likely a direct result of long-standing bad business practices and behavior. But there’s a movement to change that.

Long Time Tattoo is a queer and Asian American Pacific Islander-run tattoo collective that’s reimagining how things are run and done. Located in an industrial warehouse a few blocks off the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, the studio is one of a growing number of businesses creating inclusive spaces to get inked.

For tattoo artist Melanie Lee, the experience of giving and getting a tattoo involves more than just the process itself.

“It’s also intimate for me as well to be so close to another person,” Lee said. “Personally, I’m not even a hugger. But sometimes I’m just in there, like, my elbow is on your boob for six hours. You know, there’s a lot of mutual trust. It goes both ways.”

A tattoo illustration by Long Time Tattoo co-founder Citrus Son.(Courtesy Son) The Long Time Tattoo studio space. (Courtesy Citrus Son)

“When we get asked to tattoo at a party or something for either a brand or another group,” co-founder Citrus Son said, “I try really hard to make sure that everybody within Long Time Tattoo is also getting a piece of the pie.”

As the tattoo landscape evolves, the old norms may not suffice. Long Time Tattoo envisions a new way of operating that could rewrite the rules for how to thrive in the industry.

