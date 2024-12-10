In order to get a large tattoo done in one sitting, people are paying top dollar to get tattooed while under general anesthesia. That means they don’t feel any of the pain that’s usually part of the process.

Clients of these services can choose general anesthesia, which will make them unconscious for the duration of the work, or local anesthesia, which numbs an area while the person stays awake.

Last year, rapper Tyga got sedated for some eight hours in order to get his back tattooed; Dak Prescott, a Dallas Cowboys quarterback, went under for 11 hours to cover a leg.

This type of tattoo work is part of a growing trend of high-end body modifications, like boutique piercings, expensive implants and permanent makeup. In the U.S., 32% of adults now have tattoos, according to the Pew Research Center. This industry is expected to reach a $1.25 billion value by 2032.

In July, Frank Charles arrived at a surgical center near Miami for his procedure requiring general anesthesia for eight hours. The room had a bit of a party atmosphere as a team of tattoo artists covered half of his chest and arm in permanent ink while club music played in the background. They created an intricate design that includes the Statue of Liberty and a bald eagle.

Charles paid $29,000 for the one-and-done experience with Sedation Ink.

The business has been around for about a year, and co-owner Eileen Margolis said clients are paying for high-end convenience. Instead of getting a full back tattoo from one artist over days, for instance, “you’re talking about a 10- to 12-hour day with all of these professionals who get paid very well,” Margolis said.

Tattoo artists with Sedation Ink work on one client under anesthesia at a surgical center near Miami to finish the entire back in one day. (Courtesy Sedation Ink)

The professionals on hand include an anesthesiologist and a registered nurse. Sedation Ink’s tattoo packages can range from around $30,000 to $100,000 and include hotel stays, transportation to and from the procedure, and overnight care.

These high-end anesthesia procedures can be risky, though. Side effects of anesthesia for multiple hours can potentially include nausea and vomiting or even memory loss.

Sedation Ink’s medical director, Dr. Carol Taub, said that’s why she screens patients, asking about their medical history.

“Have they ever had surgery before? Have they ever had a problem with anesthesia before? This is an elective procedure,” Taub said. “Nobody has to have a tattoo.”

Some tattoo artists feel the expediency of tattoo work in a day undermines the art.

Frank Charles was under general anesthesia in July at a surgical center near Miami. He got intricate tattoo work done by artists with Sedation Ink covering half of his chest and his full arm. (Courtesy Sedation Ink)

“On the clients’ end, if they’re allowing you to stab them thousands of times and modify the appearance of their body, there’s a lot of trust for you,” said Ben Shaw, who owns a studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He’s also the public relations officer for the Alliance of Professional Tattooists. “We’ll spend years on projects together.”

Frank Charles, who lives in Port St. Lucie in Southern Florida, said Sedation Ink’s efficiency worked for him because he struggles to sit still. What’s more, he had money to splurge.

“I don’t have any kids to worry about paying for things, so it’s just me and my dog,” said Charles, who’s 59 years old and barely had tattoos done before getting half of his chest and his full arm covered.

“I chose it late in life but the only good thing is it’ll last longer. The color will still look good when I’m in my coffin,” Charles joked.

He would consider a leg sleeve someday. Those cost more than $40,000, so he said he’d need to win the lottery first.