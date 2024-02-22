Breaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...Banks in TurmoilNational DebtMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Election 2024

Health care tops list of voters’ economic worries

Mitchell Hartman Feb 22, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Health care affordability and inflation are top concerns for voters this year. Alex Wong/Getty Images
Election 2024

Health care tops list of voters’ economic worries

Mitchell Hartman Feb 22, 2024
Heard on:
Health care affordability and inflation are top concerns for voters this year. Alex Wong/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

A new poll from the nonprofit health care research group KFF finds that voters are laser-focused on economic concerns right now — and it’s not making them very happy.

About two-thirds of voters rate the national economy as either “not so good” or “poor” because of ongoing inflation and the current high cost of everyday expenses, housing and health care

Even though unemployment is low and the stock market’s mostly been rising lately, “we find economic concerns really at the top of voters’ lists, and health care costs playing a big role there,” said KFF’s Ashley Kirzinger.

Here’s what people are most worried about being able to afford: “Unexpected medical bills, also just the general cost of health care services,” she said. “Families that have difficulty affording their bills each month, two-thirds of them say they’re worried that a medical or dental bill would put them in debt.”

Even though inflation’s moderating, some health-related costs are still rising a lot: hospital, nursing home and dental care are up 5% to to 8% year over year. Nonprescription drugs are up more than 9%. 

Then, there’s health insurance, pointed out Andrea Ducas at the Center for American Progress.

“Premiums have continued to grow, and we’ve seen deductibles increase really dramatically since the advent of high-deductible health plans,” she said.

The average worker’s annual premium for employer-sponsored family health coverage rose more than 7.5% last year, according to KFF — to $6,575.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Election 2024
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:06 AM PST
1:05
7:29 AM PST
10:11
3:01 AM PST
10:22
5:41 PM PST
11:36
Feb 21, 2024
26:26
Feb 15, 2024
35:54
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
Thrifty customers boost Walmart as retail market share battles loom
Thrifty customers boost Walmart as retail market share battles loom
Buying Discover would make Capital One bigger — and give it a payments network
Buying Discover would make Capital One bigger — and give it a payments network
After the chaos of 2020, states are preparing for election challenges — and threats
Election 2024
After the chaos of 2020, states are preparing for election challenges — and threats
Want to know where inflation's headed? Look to the producer price index
Want to know where inflation's headed? Look to the producer price index