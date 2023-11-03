Wesley Hamilton founded the Disabled But Not Really Foundation in 2015 to empower people with physical disabilities. Focusing on fitness, nutrition and mental health training, Hamilton looked to help people with disabilities find confidence and identity after an injury.

But after partnering with various fitness facilities, Hamilton observed that outside gyms weren’t cutting it. “We realized that most facilities aren’t inclusive when it comes to equipment, amenities, as well as staff, mentality-wise,” said Hamilton, who has been paralyzed below the waist for over a decade. “It’s very frustrating to say, ‘Hey, you know, we have all this accessible equipment, but there’s still [an] awkward way to get into your door.’”

So Hamilton decided to create his own fitness facility, one that was accessible to people with disabilities. The process took some time and thought. It wasn’t just equipment that Hamilton had to consider. It was also creating a completely accessible space — from the doorway and the bathrooms to finding a location near a bus line.

The Disabled But Not Really fitness facility officially opened this spring in Kansas City, Missouri. We decided to check in with Hamilton and see how things are going.