Israel-Hamas WarBytes: Week in ReviewI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Meet the disabled entrepreneur who started a gym centering inclusive fitness

Erika Soderstrom Nov 3, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Wesley Hamilton, founder of the Disabled But Not Really Foundation, shares his story. Courtesy Disabled But Not Really Foundation

Meet the disabled entrepreneur who started a gym centering inclusive fitness

Erika Soderstrom Nov 3, 2023
Heard on:
Wesley Hamilton, founder of the Disabled But Not Really Foundation, shares his story. Courtesy Disabled But Not Really Foundation
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Wesley Hamilton founded the Disabled But Not Really Foundation in 2015 to empower people with physical disabilities. Focusing on fitness, nutrition and mental health training, Hamilton looked to help people with disabilities find confidence and identity after an injury. 

But after partnering with various fitness facilities, Hamilton observed that outside gyms weren’t cutting it. “We realized that most facilities aren’t inclusive when it comes to equipment, amenities, as well as staff, mentality-wise,” said Hamilton, who has been paralyzed below the waist for over a decade. “It’s very frustrating to say, ‘Hey, you know, we have all this accessible equipment, but there’s still [an] awkward way to get into your door.’”

So Hamilton decided to create his own fitness facility, one that was accessible to people with disabilities. The process took some time and thought. It wasn’t just equipment that Hamilton had to consider. It was also creating a completely accessible space — from the doorway and the bathrooms to finding a location near a bus line.

The Disabled But Not Really fitness facility officially opened this spring in Kansas City, Missouri. We decided to check in with Hamilton and see how things are going. You can hear the whole piece by clicking the audio player above.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:00 AM PDT
1:22
7:41 AM PDT
9:37
3:08 AM PDT
16:21
3:00 AM PDT
18:05
6:07 PM PDT
12:55
3:21 PM PDT
27:33
Nov 1, 2023
35:14
As one new offshore wind project is approved, two others are canceled — for now
As one new offshore wind project is approved, two others are canceled — for now
What does Jerome Powell mean when he calls the economy "resilient?"
What does Jerome Powell mean when he calls the economy "resilient?"
What the Israel-Hamas war means for Gaza's already suffering economy
Israel-Hamas War
What the Israel-Hamas war means for Gaza's already suffering economy
With demand down, there's a new buyer of Treasurys in town
With demand down, there's a new buyer of Treasurys in town