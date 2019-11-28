Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Walk, run, fly

Nov 28, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,157 Episodes
Marketplace 3,981 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,687 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 157 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 118 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 26 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes

Your local airport could be getting a gym soon

Andie Corban and Amy Scott Nov 28, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Some frequent fliers say they'd hit the gym during layovers.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Thanksgiving air travel is expected to break records this year. Some travelers may see something new at their local airports — fitness facilities. With everything from yoga classes at Denver International to a full service gym at Baltimore/Washington International, airports are responding to demand for healthier options.

Marketplace host Amy Scott spoke with Alison Sider, who wrote about the trend for the Wall Street Journal. Sider said that even though many travelers are looking for a way to get some exercise in before a flight, full service gyms pose a challenge for airports.

“People really want to shower afterwards, especially if they’re going to sit down on a plane in close quarters soon,” Sider said. That means airports would need to give gyms extra space and plumbing for showers and locker rooms. “Airports have been a little skeptical that’s the best use of their space. Some of them have thought they might make more revenue having a bar or a restaurant instead.”

Some airports have created walking paths with mile markers or designated yoga rooms, which are less expensive than traditional gyms.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.