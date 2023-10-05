A decade ago, Greece’s economic situation was dire. Almost a third of the workforce was unemployed and the country was underneath heavy austerity measures to huge bailouts from their eurozone neighbors, especially Germany. But today, Greek might just be in the midst of an economic boom.

“In the last several years, there’s been sort of an acceleration of an economic turnaround,” said Liz Alderman, chief European business correspondent for the New York Times. “We’re basically at a point now where Greece is essentially booming.”

