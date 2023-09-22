Settling the BillUAW StrikeI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Half-priced hoodies: Donate $8/month and get a cozy Marketplace hoodie today. Donate Now

6 p.m. dinner reservations are losing their stigma

Kristin Schwab Sep 22, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The amount of diners making reservations in the 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. window is double what it was pre-pandemic, according to Yelp. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

6 p.m. dinner reservations are losing their stigma

Kristin Schwab Sep 22, 2023
Heard on:
The amount of diners making reservations in the 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. window is double what it was pre-pandemic, according to Yelp. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

What time are you sitting down for dinner these days? Thursday, restaurateur Danny Meyer, the brains behind Shake Shack and Union Square Hospitality Group, which operates a bunch of restaurants in New York City, tweeted an observation. He said: “When did a six o’clock dinner reservation become the new eight?

Yes, New York City has always been a late-night scene. But it turns out people are eating earlier everywhere. This year, the amount of diners making reservations in the 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. window is double what it was for the same time period in 2019, before the pandemic, according to Yelp data. And about 10% more reservations are now made between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with 10% fewer between 6 p.m. and midnight. 

So what’s bringing diners in earlier?

“Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday are a zoo for happy hour,” said Jeffrey Bank of his Italian and barbecue restaurants in New York and Washington, D.C., where the dining rooms get louder a bit earlier these days. “Extremely busy 4 to 6. And we slow down, like, around 9:30, which is not normal in the restaurant world. Usually you’re a little busy and you get one more turn.”

Bank is CEO of Alicart Restaurant Group. He said in New York, a lot of theaters have changed start times from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. And in Washington, a lot of government employees are working from home.

“I do think you’re seeing a cultural shift, and I think that started with the pandemic,” he said. “People are just trying to enjoy themselves, I think, differently.”

And they’re enjoying themselves more often. Sales at restaurants and bars surged this summer, with pent-up demand for travel and activities. 

There are lifestyle reasons behind the shift too. 

Helen Veit, a food historian at Michigan State University, said people have become more health-conscious over the past few years. Studies show eating dinner earlier is better for you. And there’s sleep.

“I can imagine people wanting just to get to bed early,” she said.

Earlier dinner means earlier bedtime. Which brings me to something a little personal. At our morning meeting, I told everyone I love this trend. I love eating early and being home in my pj’s by 9 o’clock. And someone (it was Kai Ryssdal) asked, “How old are you?!”

“Early bird specials or senior dining or we see it as childish to eat early,” said Veit. “I think some of those stigmas have gone away.”

What does all this mean for restaurants? Seth Gerber, who co-owns Mida, a restaurant group in Boston, is happy to welcome the early birds. He said it’s especially helpful for his staff.

“A lot of them are relying on public transportation, they’re coming from different areas of the city,” he said. “They’re able to wrap up their nights and make it home at a more reasonable hour.”

More reasonable hours for everyone! Sounds good to me.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:04 PM PDT
26:56
2:02 PM PDT
1:41
6:00 AM PDT
6:15
3:09 AM PDT
5:21
Sep 21, 2023
13:51
Sep 21, 2023
1:38
Sep 20, 2023
20:12
New apartments coming on the market may ease rent inflation, but not the housing shortage
New apartments coming on the market may ease rent inflation, but not the housing shortage
Phasing out of pandemic-era federal aid for child care sparks alarm
Phasing out of pandemic-era federal aid for child care sparks alarm
Why Yankee capital likes European football
Why Yankee capital likes European football
A government shutdown would stifle flow of economic data
A government shutdown would stifle flow of economic data

Half-priced hoodies! 🎉 

This weekend only, get a Marketplace zipup hoodie when you donate $8/month. Don’t wait this offer ends at midnight Sunday! 

 

Get Yours Today!