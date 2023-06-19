This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now

At least 20 states don’t recognize Juneteenth as a legal holiday

Henry Epp Jun 19, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A Juneteenth celebration in Washington, D.C. Juneteenth is a federal holiday and recognized in most states. Many would like to see it officially honored everywhere. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

At least 20 states don’t recognize Juneteenth as a legal holiday

Henry Epp Jun 19, 2023
Heard on:
A Juneteenth celebration in Washington, D.C. Juneteenth is a federal holiday and recognized in most states. Many would like to see it officially honored everywhere. Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Juneteenth has been a federal holiday for two years now. The holiday recognizes the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Texas learned they were free, following the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier. 

But about half the states in the nation have not made Juneteenth an official state holiday, according to the Congressional Research Service. Efforts to change that are ongoing. 

Minnesota Senate President Bobby Joe Champion sponsored a bill signed into law this year making Juneteenth a state holiday, meaning state workers get a paid day off.

He knows there’s a cost, but “the benefits outweigh the costs, right?” he said. “You know, productivity is increased when people feel good about their workplace.”

And he hopes private companies follow suit. The holiday is an opportunity for celebration and education, explained Michigan State Representative Helena Scott — whose Juneteenth measure passed just last week. 

“Slavery really is a stain on our society,” she said. “So I think by acknowledging this, recognizing it and really learning about it, that’s the whole point of celebrating June 19th.”

Many in the movement to make Juneteenth a legal holiday in every state take inspiration from the campaign for Martin Luther King Day.

“Understanding that it took years and years of activism and education to finally get all states to adopt it, Juneteenth could likely follow a similar trajectory,” said Dartmouth history professor Matthew Delmont.

After MLK Day was recognized by the federal government in 1983, it took 17 years before it became an official holiday in all 50 states.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:25 AM PDT
8:51
2:00 AM PDT
10:36
8:25 AM PDT
1:50
Jun 16, 2023
26:06
Jun 16, 2023
28:09
Jun 15, 2023
44:52
May 30, 2023
19:06
The economic impact of SCOTUS upholding the Indian Child Welfare Act
The economic impact of SCOTUS upholding the Indian Child Welfare Act
The American consumer just keeps spending
The American consumer just keeps spending
Is the curtain dropping on 'hidden fees' for concert tickets?
Is the curtain dropping on 'hidden fees' for concert tickets?
Political advertisers worry about reaching sports fans streaming their games
Political advertisers worry about reaching sports fans streaming their games

Limited-time match!

The next $50,000 in donations to Marketplace are being matched by longtime fan Dr. Joe Rush.

Join Joe in making a gift today!

Match my gift!