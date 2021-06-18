Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Is your employer observing Juneteenth?
Jun 18, 2021

Is your employer observing Juneteenth?

Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery, is now a federal holiday. Many federal workers get the day off today, but what about private employers? Plus, the first test voyages for cruise ship operators hoping to set sail again. And, reporting from The New York Times sheds light on human resources dysfunction at Amazon, including a pattern of mistaken worker terminations during the pandemic.

How private employers are observing Juneteenth

COVID-19

Cruise ships, eager to sail, offer free trial voyages

by Caroline Champlin
Jun 18, 2021
The CDC is requiring U.S. cruise operators to test safety protocols on volunteer passengers.
The CDC is requiring U.S. cruise operators to run “trial voyages” to test COVID-19 safety protocols on volunteer passengers.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
Is Amazon's high turnover a huge red flag or the secret to its dominance?

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson , Rose Conlon and Daniel Shin
Jun 18, 2021
Inside the investigation into "the Amazon that customers don't see."
A sweeping New York Times investigation into Amazon's warehouses reveals high turnover, HR errors and worker frustration.
Chang W. Lee/The New York Times
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
