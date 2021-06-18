Jun 18, 2021
Is your employer observing Juneteenth?
Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery, is now a federal holiday. Many federal workers get the day off today, but what about private employers? Plus, the first test voyages for cruise ship operators hoping to set sail again. And, reporting from The New York Times sheds light on human resources dysfunction at Amazon, including a pattern of mistaken worker terminations during the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
How private employers are observing Juneteenth
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Cruise ships, eager to sail, offer free trial voyages
The CDC is requiring U.S. cruise operators to test safety protocols on volunteer passengers.
Is Amazon's high turnover a huge red flag or the secret to its dominance?
Inside the investigation into "the Amazon that customers don't see."
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director