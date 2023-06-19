The next $50,000 in donations to Marketplace are being matched by longtime fan Dr. Joe Rush.
It’s been over 150 years since enslaved Black Americans, all in the then-Confederate state of Texas, learned of their freedom. It was June 19, 1865 — two months after the Civil War ended and 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation. This monumental day became Juneteenth.
Jump way forward in history. In 2021, Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday. While the status has helped spread awareness, many people still don’t fully understand the history behind Juneteenth.
Content creator, entrepreneur and big-time history buff Garrison Hayes is trying to change that.
In a partnership with media production group A Kids Co., Hayes is hoping to educate young minds about the history of the holiday through his new book, “A Kids Book About Juneteenth.”
For Hayes, Juneteenth holds a lot of important lessons about the history of the nation, but also important lessons for kids about values. “I think that’s incredibly important for children,” he said, “especially as we’re thinking about, you know, bullying and standing with our peers and being able to stand up for people who are in need of our help.”
