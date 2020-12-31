Why California hospitals are out of ICU beds

Close 2020 on a good note with a gift to Marketplace.
With the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, hospitals around the country are in trouble. It’s even worse in California where many hospitals are at zero percent capacity in their Intensive Care Units.
In Southern California, the epicenter of the outbreak, hospitals have turned away ambulances because they are so short on beds, some even putting patients in conference rooms and gift shops according to the Los Angeles Times. Despite being the wealthiest state, California has a lower than average number of hospital beds.
California has 1.8 hospital beds per 1,000 residents, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. That’s below the national average, the third lowest in the country.
But, it turns out, that’s by design, and Stephen Shortell, a professor of health policy and management at University of California, Berkeley, said “for the most part, it’s a good thing.”
Shortell said that the state’s limited hospital capacity is an outgrowth of California’s dominant form of “managed” health care — typified by Kaiser Permanente — which focuses more on prevention and outpatient care. In this system, he said, “you have every incentive to keep them out of that hospital bed.”
He added that in a “normal” emergency, patients can be moved to mobile field hospitals. But those need to be staffed by medical professionals, and that’s the challenge during this pandemic, said Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at University of California, San Francisco.
“A lot of our system is set up to say, ‘Oh, there’s a big earthquake in Northern California, we can bring health help in from Southern California,’ but everybody’s being squeezed at the same time,” Rutherford said.
California relaxed nurse-to-patient ratios earlier this month, as hospitalizations climbed above 20,000.
Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines?
Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are getting the shots first, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Essential workers will be considered next, but with limited vaccine doses and a lot of workers considered essential, the jockeying has already started over which ones should go to the front of the line: meatpacking workers, pilots, bankers and ride-share drivers among them. The CDC will continue to consider how to best distribute the vaccine, but ultimately it’s up to each state to decide who gets the shots when.
Could relaxing patents help poorer countries get vaccines faster?
The world’s poorest countries may not be able to get any vaccine at all until 2024, by one estimate. To deliver vaccines to the world’s poor sooner that, some global health activists want to waive intellectual property protections on vaccines, medicines and diagnostics. India, South Africa and Kenya have asked the World Trade Organization to allow pharmaceutical plants in the developing world to manufacture patented drugs without having to worry about lawsuits. The United States, Britain and the European Union, have repeatedly rejected the proposal at the WTO.
The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept in extreme cold at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. And keeping it that cold requires dry ice. Where does that dry ice come from?
Also, is there enough of it to go around? And how much is it going to cost? The demand for dry ice is about to spike, and a whole bunch of industries are worried. Now, dry ice sells for $1 to $3 a pound. While the vaccine gets priority, smaller businesses and nonessential industries may end up losing out.
