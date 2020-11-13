The United States is dealing with a lot right now, collectively: record COVID-19 cases, record hospitalizations, widespread unemployment, financial insecurity — and many won’t even be able to spend the holidays with loved ones.

Some employers get what their workers are going through, and they’re responding to the increased stress. Some employers don’t.

It’s been a tough couple weeks for Courtney Copenhaver, a pharmacy technician at a hospital in Elkhart, Indiana, that’s seen a surge in COVID patients.

“We’ve been severely short-staffed,” Copenhaver said. “I mean, we don’t really have time for lunch breaks.”

Copenhaver said she has struggled with depression and anxiety, and woke up recently with a migraine coming on, so she took a mental health day off of work.

“You know, how can you take care of patients if you can’t take care of yourself?” she asked.

In a recent Marketplace-Edison Research Poll, about a quarter of respondents said their employer had given them additional paid time off during the pandemic.

Mike Spinale is the head of HR at Boston software company Appneta, which is giving employees every other Friday off until the end of the year.

“The intent was step away from your screens, step away from your Slack, take time for yourself,” Spinale said.

But these kinds of benefits most often go to those with higher-wage, white-collar jobs, potentially leaving out many low-wage essential workers.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective. So what’s next? In the last few months, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have shared other details of the process including trial blueprints, the breakdown of the subjects and ethnicities and whether they’re taking money from the government. They’re being especially transparent in order to try to temper public skepticism about this vaccine process. The next big test, said Jennifer Miller at the Yale School of Medicine, comes when drug companies release their data, “so that other scientists who the public trust can go in, replicate findings, and communicate them to the public. And hopefully build appropriate trust in a vaccine.” How is President-elect Joe Biden planning to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic turmoil it’s created? On Nov. 9, President-Elect Joe Biden announced three co-chairs of his new COVID-19 task force. But what kind of effect might this task force have during this transition time, before Biden takes office? “The transition team can do a lot to amplify and reinforce the messages of scientists and public health experts,” said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director for the Immunization Action Coalition. Moore said Biden’s COVID task force can also “start talking to state leaders and other experts about exactly what they need to equip them to roll out the vaccines effectively.” What is it like to search for a job right now? Unemployment fell in October to 6.9%, and people have been coming back into the workforce after losing jobs or giving up on looking for one earlier in the pandemic. But looking for jobs isn’t getting any easier. The key stat right now when it comes to finding a new job? There are nearly twice as many job seekers as there are job openings. Read More Collapse