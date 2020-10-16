How long can consumers keep spending?

When Jonathan White, an audio engineer at a performing arts center in Dallas, was furloughed in June, he benefited from the additional unemployment money in the federal stimulus package.

“I got six weeks of the $600 stimulus, which was great,” he said. “I was making about as much as I would in a 40-hour week.”

And he was spending — mostly on accessories for his home office. He does some freelance work.

“I was at Best Buy probably once a week picking up something stupid here or there,” White said.

But at the end of July, the money ran out. White started spending a lot less. And he said if there’s no more stimulus from Congress, he’s going to cut back on his holiday spending this fall, too.

“I’m going to be reducing how much I spend on gifts,” he said. “I’m looking at visiting my mom in North New Jersey, seeing some friends in New York. You know, those prospects are slimmer now.”

U.S. retail spending jumped by 1.9% in September, compared to the 0.7% rise that economists were expecting.

It’s hard to say exactly why that is. It was back-to-school season, and kids grow out of their clothes quickly — pandemic or not. Also, auto sales are going up as people stop riding public transit and move to the suburbs.

People might also be doing some holiday shopping early, said Sonia Lapinsky, a managing director at Alix Partners.

“We’re seeing a bit of a spike,” she said. Regardless, “there’s no additional dollars in their wallets to maintain this spike.”

The first stimulus package propped up the economy. It gave people money to spend and allowed them to save more. But those savings have quickly been running out, according to a study out Friday from the University of Chicago and the JPMorgan Chase Institute.

“At this point, it doesn’t look like we’re going to see any kind of stimulus be deployed until after the election or possibly not until the first quarter of next year,” said Erik Lundh, a senior economist at the Conference Board.

“Until we get another package that comes in and offers some relief, I think we’re risking a double-dip recession,” he said.

And that would continue the downward spiral of less spending and more layoffs.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs How are Americans feeling about their finances? Nearly half of all Americans would have trouble paying for an unexpected $250 bill and a third of Americans have less income than before the pandemic, according to the latest results of our Marketplace-Edison Poll. Also, 6 in 10 Americans think that race has at least some impact on an individual’s long-term financial situation, but Black respondents are much more likely to think that race has a big impact on a person’s long-term financial situation than white or Hispanic/Latinx respondents. Find the rest of the poll results here, which cover how Americans have been faring financially about six months into the pandemic, race and equity within the workplace and some of the key issues Trump and Biden supporters are concerned about. Are people still waiting for unemployment payments? Yes. There is no way to know exactly how many people have been waiting for months and are still not getting unemployment, because states do not have a good system in place for tracking that kind of data, according to Andrew Stettner of The Century Foundation. But by his own calculations, only about 60% of people who have applied for benefits are currently receiving them. That means there are millions still waiting. Read more here on what they are doing about it. What’s going to happen to retailers, especially with the holiday shopping season approaching? A report out Tuesday from the accounting consultancy BDO USA said 29 big retailers filed for bankruptcy protection through August. And if bankruptcies continue at that pace, the number could rival the bankruptcies of 2010, after the Great Recession. For retailers, the last three months of this year will be even more critical than usual for their survival as they look for some hope around the holidays. Read More Collapse