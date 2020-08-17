Families that didn’t get $500 stimulus payments for children now have another chance

With the $1,200 stimulus payments from the federal government, parents were promised an additional $500 for each child they claimed as a dependent. But many low-income parents never got that money. Now the IRS is giving them another chance to collect.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo is following this story, and the following is an edited transcript of his conversation with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio.

Nova Safo: In order to get stimulus checks out to people quickly, the government relied on recent tax filings and information the government already had about those getting federal benefits, such as social security payments. For parents, it got a little more complicated: If you’d claimed dependents on your 2018 or 2019 tax returns, you got an additional $500 for each child.

But a lot of low-income parents fell through the cracks if they didn’t file tax returns, because they were not required to. Since these parents were getting federal benefits, they were told they’d get the stimulus checks automatically — they didn’t have to do anything else.

Then the IRS suddenly said, “Oh, but you do have to tell us about your children for the additional $500 payments,” and it gave just two days for parents to respond.

A lot of people missed that deadline and didn’t get the additional money.

Brancaccio: OK, so a reset. What’s the new approach now for families to get the $500 for each dependent kid?

Safo: The IRS is reopening registration on its website. Parents have to fill out information in what’s called a “non-filers tool.”

This is, again, for people who have not filed a 2018 tax return and do not plan on filing a 2019 tax return. They have until the end of September to tell the IRS about their dependent children. The agency says payments will go out in mid-October, six months after people first started receiving stimulus checks.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s going on with extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? The latest: President Donald Trump signed an executive action directing $400 extra a week in unemployment benefits. But will that aid actually reach people? It’s still unclear. Trump directed federal agencies to send $300 dollars in weekly aid, taken from the federal disaster relief fund, and called on states to provide an additional $100. But states’ budgets are stretched thin as it is. What’s the latest on evictions? For millions of Americans, things are looking grim. Unemployment is high, and pandemic eviction moratoriums have expired in states across the country. And as many people already know, eviction is something that can haunt a person’s life for years. For instance, getting evicted can make it hard to rent again. And that can lead to spiraling poverty. Which retailers are requiring that people wear masks when shopping? And how are they enforcing those rules? Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Home Depot, Costco — they all have policies that say shoppers are required to wear a mask. When an employee confronts a customer who refuses, the interaction can spin out of control, so many of these retailers are telling their workers to not enforce these mandates. But, just having them will actually get more people to wear masks. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse