Many will see $1,400 COVID payments hit bank accounts today
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Many will see $1,400 COVID payments hit bank accounts today
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The first round of $1,400 checks are supposed to clear today for many Americans. Many, but not all.
Marketplace’s Nova Safo has some practical information about the money. The following is an edited transcript of his conversation with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio.
Nova Safo: This is the first wave of payments. Tens of millions of taxpayers will get them today if the IRS has their direct deposit information. The IRS says a “vast majority” of people will get their payments this way.
But it’s going to take a while to get to everyone who is eligible. Additional batches of payments go out in the coming weeks, either via direct deposit, by mailed check or debit card.
David Brancaccio: Given indications from the government, some were expecting access to the money before today. What accounts for the lost couple of days?
Safo: There was some initial confusion because the IRS said that it began processing payments on Friday. People were online on Monday wondering where their deposits were.
But big banks, notably Wells Fargo and Chase, said they were waiting for transfers — the actual cash from the government — which wouldn’t arrive until today.
Meanwhile, other institutions credited customers in advance. So, it depended on the bank.
Brancaccio: And what’s the cutoff for eligibility again?
Safo: The eligibility requirements are tighter this time around. Individual taxpayer income needs to be $75,000 or less, and that number is $150,000 or less for couples. That’s to get the full $1,400, and that’s the same as last time.
Payments shrink after that and are cut off completely at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for couples. That’s a bit lower than before.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
When are we going to see more COVID relief direct payments?
Those stimulus checks, as they’re commonly referred to, are for $1,400, but if you got one last time that doesn’t mean you’ll get one this time. Now there’s a hard cutoff for single people making more than $80,000, or married couples who make over $160,000. From the time the COVID relief bill passes and gets signed into law by President Joe Biden, you’ll probably start seeing the payments show up in bank accounts within a couple weeks. That’s for direct deposit. Paper checks take a little longer.
I’m hearing a lot about interest rates. Is it getting more expensive to borrow money?
Expectations of higher inflation as the economy rebounds have investors demanding higher yields to compensate. In turn, the recent surge in bond yields is pushing up the interest rates consumers pay on mortgages and other loans. Economist Scott Hoyt with Moody’s Analytics said rising rates could dampen demand for housing a little and refinancing a little more. Other kinds of consumer spending are less likely to be affected. Interest on auto loans and credit cards are pegged to shorter-term rates, which haven’t been rising as much.
How will the latest round of pandemic relief from the federal government help women?
More than 2 million women have left the workforce since 2020. Many of them did so initially to care for children. The American Rescue Plan, poised to be passed this week, is offering an expanded child tax credit that could give up to $300 a month per child under the age of 6. It also includes nearly $15 billion to help support child care facilities. Even so, experts say child care is still the primary stumbling block for many women who want and need to get back to work.
Marketplace is on a mission.
We believe Main Street matters as much as Wall Street, economic news is made relevant and real through human stories, and a touch of humor helps enliven topics you might typically find…well, dull.
Through the signature style that only Marketplace can deliver, we’re on a mission to raise the economic intelligence of the country—but we don’t do it alone. We count on listeners and readers like you to keep this public service free and accessible to all. Will you become a partner in our mission today?
Your donation is critical to the future of public service journalism. Support our work today – for as little as $5 – and help us keep making people smarter.
DOUBLE your gift:
support our kids’ podcast with a special match