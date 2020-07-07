How COVID-19 has changed where Americans live

The pandemic has changed how we work, how we live and, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center, for many, it’s changing where we live.

Pew ran a survey in early June, and found about 22% of adults in the U.S. either moved because of the pandemic or know someone who has.

The biggest share of the movers was young people ages 18 to 29. About 1 in 10 of those adults relocated because of COVID-19, many prompted by college shutdowns.

People surveyed also told Pew they left to reduce their risk of catching the virus or because of financial reasons like job losses.

Actor Tracey Stephens was touring with a political comedy troupe that had all its shows cancelled when the pandemic started.

“I just had to make a choice, where either I stay in D.C., paying crazy rent with no job, or do I pack things up and just sit and wait it out? But better to sit and wait it out with family,” Stephens said.

Stephens ended her lease and moved in with her parents in Atlanta, where she’s finding some work.

Thirteen percent left their homes for a second home or vacation property, but 61% of the millions of people relocating because of the pandemic moved in with family, primarily with their parents or in-laws.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s still unclear. Congress and President Donald Trump are deciding whether to extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits workers are getting because of the pandemic. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia believes the program should not be extended, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January. As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants? States have relaxed their restrictions, and many of us have relaxed, too. Some people have started to make exceptions for visiting restaurants, if only for outdoor dining. Some are only going to places they trust are being extra cautious. But no one we’ve talked to has really gone back to normal. People just aren’t quite there yet. Will surges in COVID-19 cases mean a return to lockdowns? In many areas where businesses are reopening, cases of COVID-19 are trending upwards, causing some to ask if the lockdowns were lifted too soon, and if residents and businesses might have to go through it all again. So, how likely is another lockdown, of some sort? The answer depends on who you ask. Many local officials are now bullish about keeping businesses open to salvage their economies. Health experts, though, are concerned. You can find answers to more questions here. Read More Collapse