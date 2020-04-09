More than 6.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment claims in the past week, the second largest number on record.

About 6.8 million people filed claims for the week ending March 28, which the Labor Department revised up by 219,000 from the figure it initially released. This means that in the past three weeks, almost 17 million Americans have filed claims.

*Figures have been seasonally adjusted.

The largest number on record prior to the spread of COVID-19 was during a week in October 1982, when about 695,000 people filed for unemployment.

The state with the highest number of unemployment claims last week was California, which had more than 925,000 unemployment claims.

