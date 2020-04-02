A record 6.6 million Americans have filed unemployment claims

This post will be updated throughout the morning.

More than 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment claims in the past week, the largest number on record.

*Figures have been seasonally adjusted

About 3.3 million people filed claims for the week ending March 21, which means in total, about 10 million people have filed for unemployment claims over the past two weeks. Over the past five years, claims had averaged about 250,000 a week.

The largest number on record prior to the week of March 21 was during a week in October 1982, when about 695,000 people filed for unemployment.

With the COVID-19 crisis causing businesses to shutter and workers to be laid off, President Donald Trump has signed into law a $2 trillion economic relief package that will include direct checks and expanded unemployment benefits for Americans.

