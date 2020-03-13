Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Why the credit market matters right now

Mar 13, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Pandemic panic

Mar 12, 2020
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,383 Episodes
Marketplace 4,056 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,763 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 171 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 125 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 38 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit" Here
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Is health care a “private good” or a “public good” during a pandemic?

David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin Mar 13, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
A sign directing visitors to the fever clinic is pictured at the entrance to the Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia. Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Is health care a “private good” or a “public good” during a pandemic?

David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin Mar 13, 2020
A sign directing visitors to the fever clinic is pictured at the entrance to the Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia. Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images

This is part of our “Econ Extra Credit” project, where we read an introductory economics textbook provided by the nonprofit Core Econ together with our listeners.

Most health insurance plans and services in the United States can be considered “private goods,” something that a person has to themselves and is not available to another individual.

But the outbreak of COVID-19 has prompted many experts to point out that health insurance and preventative care are really “public goods,” resources that everyone uses and shares for everyone else’s benefit.

“Coronavirus is definitely a reminder that health care is, in fact, a public good,” said Dan Mendelson, founder of healthcare advisory consultancy Avalere Health. “We all have a vested interest in making sure that everybody around us is seeking appropriate medical care at the right time.”

For Mendelson, the key issue is making sure sick people seek early and appropriate care at the right time.

“We have a lot of places, people who are in emergency rooms, taking up space in emergency rooms when if they had sought treatment earlier, their conditions could be managed a lot less expensively, and in a way that that had a better outcome for not only the patient but people around them,” Mendelson said.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio
Tags in this Story
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.

 

Support news that keeps you grounded and informed.
INVEST IN MARKETPLACE