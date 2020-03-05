Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Coronavirus is hitting America's Port

Mar 5, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,367 Episodes
Marketplace 4,051 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,757 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 170 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 37 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit" Here

What the new coronavirus means for America’s busiest port complex

Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Mar 5, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Port of Los Angeles, the nation's busiest container port, in November 2019. Mario Tama/Getty Images

What the new coronavirus means for America’s busiest port complex

Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Mar 5, 2020
The Port of Los Angeles, the nation's busiest container port, in November 2019. Mario Tama/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Volume at the Port of Los Angeles was down 25% in February compared with last year, largely because of the new coronavirus. Also known as America’s Port, the Port of Los Angeles handles more of the world’s cargo than any other port in the western hemisphere. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with the port’s executive director Gene Seroka about the slowdown.

Seroka said he expects business to be down 15% for the first quarter of this year, because of both trade policy and COVID-19.

“We’ve had 41 vessel cancellations from the middle of February through April 1,” Seroka said. “That would amount to about 25% of our normal ship calls. Today in port we have four vessels, when we normally would have 10 to 12.”

The decreased volume is having an impact on workers. Seroka said his dock workers are not out in full force, and that people who are still working have much less to do than usual.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
DONATE NOW
Your new favorite tee!
Give $30 TODAY and get our Marketplace T-shirt as a thank you.

It’s a seriously super deal!


Support independent news you trust AND get the new Marketplace T-shirt!

Your choice of fitted v-neck or relaxed crew when you donate $30 or more.

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE