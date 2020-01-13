Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

How U.S. sanctions led to Instagram censorship in Iran

Jan 13, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

IP mandate

Jan 13, 2020
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,253 Episodes
Marketplace 4,013 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,719 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 163 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 121 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 29 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
My Economy

Tackling the unpredictable gig work of Broadway

Andie Corban Jan 13, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hatch and a coworker at the 2017 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. He was then working on CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Courtesy John Hatch

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

John Hatch, 63, has worked on a stagehand on Broadway shows, late night TV programs and the opera. Hatch, a Connecticut resident who commutes nearly an hour and a half to New York City every day, has struggled to find employment since being laid off an opera job in April of 2019.

When he doesn’t have a job, Hatch wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to arrive at his union hall in New York City’s theater district by 7:00 a.m.

“Sometimes you get lucky,” he said. “Sometimes a call comes in. There’s a production going on, and someone has called in sick or is late or for whatever reason they’ve added some work and they need somebody.”

Stagehand John Hatch's headshot.
(Courtesy John Hatch)

Recently, though, Hatch hasn’t felt so lucky in his attempts to find work.

“I was on unemployment for about 12 weeks until that ran out,” he said. “I’m really just getting by with occasional gigs here and there, and doing some handyman work for people in my neighborhood.”

Hatch hopes to continue working until full retirement age, but isn’t sure if he’ll be able to find work.

“I feel like, in a way, I’m almost being forced into early retirement,” he said. “But I’m not ready to, neither financially nor personally.”

This series only works with your help. Let us know how your economy is doing using this form, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
LISTEN Download
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
LISTEN Download
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick