Gaming sales top a record $120 billion in 2019

Revenues in the video gaming industry were up 3% in 2019 to a new record of $120.1 billion, according to Nielsen’s SuperData. That total includes digital games for mobile, PCs and gaming consoles, as well as gaming video content, e-sports and virtual reality.

While the industry hit a new high, it is also looking for creative new ways to extract money from its growing audience at a time that ‘free-to-play’ games are growing in popularity, especially on mobile platforms, which make up the bulk of video game revenues.

Those free games make money on “extras” that some gamers pay for, like special game tools or costumes. The industry is now turning to a subscription model to make money, where gamers pay a monthly fee to play available games.

