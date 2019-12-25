Texas businesses relieved USMCA on track to replace NAFTA

Business owners in Texas are paying close attention to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Goods and services exported to Mexico and Canada from Texas last year were valued at more than $137 billion. Most of that $109.7 billion went from Texas to Mexico.

“The border states are so integrated with the Mexican economy, particularly Texas which has three or four times as many exports to Mexico as any state,” said Texas economist Ray Perryman.

The goods Texas exports to Mexico run the gamut from oil and gas to electronics and car engines.

