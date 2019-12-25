Texas businesses relieved USMCA on track to replace NAFTA
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Business owners in Texas are paying close attention to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Goods and services exported to Mexico and Canada from Texas last year were valued at more than $137 billion. Most of that $109.7 billion went from Texas to Mexico.
“The border states are so integrated with the Mexican economy, particularly Texas which has three or four times as many exports to Mexico as any state,” said Texas economist Ray Perryman.
The goods Texas exports to Mexico run the gamut from oil and gas to electronics and car engines.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.