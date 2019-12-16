Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Huawei is doing just fine without the US

Dec 16, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,193 Episodes
Marketplace 3,992 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,699 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 159 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 120 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 27 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
Have a shopping story to tell? Let us know! Email us

FCC moves to make suicide hotline easier to call

Kimberly Adams Dec 16, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images

According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide rates in the U.S. have been rising over the last decade in almost every state. Now the federal government wants to make it easier for people in need to ask for help.

The Federal Communications Commission is moving ahead with plans to designate 9-8-8 as the national suicide prevention hotline, instead of the current 1-800 number. Experts hope a number that’s easier to remember may help address the rising suicide rate.

The proposal still has to go through comment periods and formal approvals, and Congress would need to appropriate the estimated $745 million needed to get the new number up and running.

In the meantime, those in distress can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Don’t miss out on our 2020 Ask Me Anything series.


Invest in Marketplace TODAY to have your questions answered!
Give NOW