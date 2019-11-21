Parents and protests in Hong Kong
The anti-government protests in Hong Kong aren’t just creating problems in international relations. They’ve also been causing generational splits between older and younger people.
Many parents disagree with what their children are doing. But there are also thousands of parents who support the protests. Their support for the so-called “yellow ribbons,” which are worn by pro-democracy supporters is combined with parental anxiety over safety.
Yesterday we heard from student protester Sher in Hong Kong.
But we also got in touch with her mother Stella, who did not provide her surname as she did not want to be identified.
“My name is Stella. I’m 50 years old. I am a housewife.
The situation in Hong Kong has become worse. I deeply worry about my two children because when they arrive home late, I worry about their safety.
However, I cannot protect them. I asked them, don’t stay alone at the streets. Life is more important than everything.
As a mom, I hope that this generation will live in stability and no more demonstration.
But I am very worried about the young students. I will encourage them to join in the demonstration because Hong Kong is our city.
We will devote our life to protect our next generation.”