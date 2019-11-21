Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

The state of state spending is strong

Nov 21, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Toy tariff story

Nov 20, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,142 Episodes
Marketplace 3,975 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,682 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 156 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 117 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 24 Episodes

Parents and protests in Hong Kong

Szu Ping Chan Nov 21, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
Stella, the mother of Hong Kong protester Sher.
Courtesy of Stella

The anti-government protests in Hong Kong aren’t just creating problems in international relations. They’ve also been causing generational splits between older and younger people.

Many parents disagree with what their children are doing. But there are also thousands of parents who support the protests. Their support for the so-called “yellow ribbons,” which are worn by pro-democracy supporters is combined with parental anxiety over safety.

Yesterday we heard from student protester Sher in Hong Kong.

But we also got in touch with her mother Stella, who did not provide her surname as she did not want to be identified.

“My name is Stella. I’m 50 years old. I am a housewife.

The situation in Hong Kong has become worse. I deeply worry about my two children because when they arrive home late, I worry about their safety.

However, I cannot protect them. I asked them, don’t stay alone at the streets. Life is more important than everything.

As a mom, I hope that this generation will live in stability and no more demonstration.

But I am very worried about the young students. I will encourage them to join in the demonstration because Hong Kong is our city.

We will devote our life to protect our next generation.”

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.