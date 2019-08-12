Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Protests paralyzing Hong Kong could threaten the global economy

Aug 12, 2019
Hong Kong’s future is uncertain, its economy strained

Sabri Ben-Achour Aug 12, 2019
Protesters occupy the arrival hall of the Hong Kong International Airport during a demonstration Monday.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong’s airport, normally one of the busiest in the world, remains largely quiet. Most flights have been canceled after protesters swarmed the airport, sparked by complaints of police brutality toward smaller protests there over the weekend. The protests in Hong Kong are now in their 10th week. The tense situation is beginning to take a toll on the region’s economy and has the potential to reach much further than that.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

