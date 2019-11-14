Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

This Is Uncomfortable

Episode 23: Love thy neighbor, and pay off their debts, too

Nov 14, 2019
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

House bidding wars fall to a 10-year low

Amy Scott Nov 14, 2019
There’s some good news for people who are in the market to buy a house right now: bidding wars are at a 10-year low. Redfin, the online brokerage, says just 10% of the offers its customers made last month faced competition. That’s down from almost 40% last October. But with interest rates and the supply of homes for sale both so low, there are signs the reprieve may not last.

Fall of the Berlin Wall
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.