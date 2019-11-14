House bidding wars fall to a 10-year low

There’s some good news for people who are in the market to buy a house right now: bidding wars are at a 10-year low. Redfin, the online brokerage, says just 10% of the offers its customers made last month faced competition. That’s down from almost 40% last October. But with interest rates and the supply of homes for sale both so low, there are signs the reprieve may not last.
