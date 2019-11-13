The impeachment proceedings may secure most of the attention, but scientists are likely to be more closely watching another hearing today.

The House Committee on Science, Space and Technology will be discussing what sorts of science the government uses to make environmental regulations. The Environmental Protection Agency is working on a new rule that would require it to base new regulations on scientific research for which the underlying data are publicly available.

Officials say the change is aimed at increasing transparency, but critics warn it could undermine public health protections.